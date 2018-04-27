Greene Co. tree farm hosting tour

RUTAN, Pa. — Arlyn and Marial Perkey, 2017 Pennsylvania Outstanding Tree Farmers of the Year, will host a public field day at their Greene County tree farm on May 12.

The Perkeys will share their 27 years of woodland improvement, which has included releasing crop trees, controlling invasive species, influencing wildlife habitat, and improving the aesthetic appeal of their 77 acres of forest and grassland.

Arlyn Perkey, a retired Forest Service silviculturist, spent much of his career practicing, studying, and writing about crop tree management.

The field day, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Forestry Association Tree Farm Program, will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Activities

In addition to the Perkeys, 11 presenters will explain numerous forestry and wildlife habitat treatments, share minerals management experiences, discuss forest regeneration practices, and relate road construction and maintenance history.

Forestry and natural resource professionals will be stationed along pre-planned walkways discussing various relevant management activities and observations.

Visitors will tour the property, spending as much or as little time as they wish at the educational stations they chose to visit.

Register

Those interested in attending must pre-register by May 7. There is a $20 per person registration fee, which includes lunch, refreshments, and educational materials. Contact the Pennsylvania Forestry Association at 800-835-8065 or email thePFA@paforestry.org.