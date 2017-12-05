Guernsey, Holstein breeds partner for classification

COLUMBUS — The American Guernsey Association is partnering with Holstein Association USA to appraise Guernsey cattle throughout the United States.

The new multi-breed classification program will be conducted by Holstein association trained appraisers and coordinated with the two breed associations’ staff jointly to provide an opportunity for more Guernsey breeders to classify cows on a regular schedule.

“We have been exploring this program with Holstein since July following our national convention meeting,” said Doug Granitz, American Guernsey Association CEO/executive secretary. “The process has shown clearly to us that Holstein is committed to a multi-breed program which will value and ensure the integrity of the uniqueness of the Guernsey breed.”

He said the partnership will give the Guernsey breed access to a wide range of state-of-the-art services and feedback to members “so that they can make informed breeding and management decisions.”

“Their current program aligns nicely with our own breakdowns and offers in depth trait breakdowns and research traits that will provide more information for our breed and breeders.”

Begin in February

Training sessions will be scheduled this winter for Holstein Association USA classifiers, under the direction of members of the Guernsey type committee.

Holstein Association USA classifiers will begin scoring in select Guernsey herds in February, with the full schedule instituted in March. Additional training will be held at the Holstein Association USA classifier conference this spring.

A full multi-breed classification schedule, as well as a linear traits brochure is available on the usguernsey.com website.