Guernsey SWCD honors John Enos for 50 years of service at annual meeting

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio — Guernsey Soil and Water Conservation District hosted its 81st Annual Meeting and Election on Nov. 2. At the meeting, attendees honored the late John Enos for his work on Guernsey SWCD upon his retirement.

Enos served on the Guernsey SWCD board of supervisors for 50 years, beginning his journey in 1973. He served as director of the Board of Trustees of Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Co-op for roughly 30 years.

Enos and his wife owned and operated J&K Angus Meat Processing Farm where they have an Angus cow-calf herd. He was a lifelong resident of Guernsey County and was involved with several community organizations including serving as an elder and trustee of the Mt. Presbyterian Church, Market Beef Committee Chair, Guernsey County Farm Bureau, American Angus Association, 4H Advisory Committee, Muskingum Watershed Joint Board and the Meat Packers Association.

Enos passed away on Dec. 10. “We cannot thank John enough for all his hard work, dedication and wealth of knowledge he has contributed to the district for the last 50 years. We will miss him dearly and wish his family our deepest sympathies and condolences,” Guernsey SWCD said, in a statement.

Elections and awards. Additionally, elections took place at the meeting. Ken Ford was re-elected for another three-year term and Art Tripp was newly elected and will begin his first term on Jan. 1.

Awards were also handed out, including the 2023 Cooperator of the Year award given to Jim and Janet Roberts. A family farm steeming back 200 years, the Roberts have participated in EQIP, implementing practices like spring development, stream crossings, fencing for better grazing management and a pollinator plot.

Raptor Hallow Sanctuary from Alliance, Ohio, provided entertainment for the night. With their team of educators, they brought along Aurora, a Barred Owl who was hit by a car and has a permanent injury to her wing, and Apollo, an Eurasian Eagle Owl — one of the largest living owl species.