H2Ohio project completed in Medina County

LITCHFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Medina County Parks celebrated the completion of the new Litchfield Wetland Restoration Project.

The project, which is part of the H2Ohio Initiative, transformed a formerly farmed land into 80 acres of wetland. The wetland will filter out the nutrients that cause algal blooms before they flow into the Black River in Medina County.

The new wetland also features an ADA-accessible trail that runs 1.7 miles as well as a 200-foot-long boardwalk.

The wetland is along the East Branch of the Black River, which is 45 miles long and ultimately empties into the Lake Erie central basin.

ODNR awarded $900,000 to the Medina County Park District as part of the H2Ohio Initiative to restore the site. The park district then budgeted $300,000 in capital improvement funds to work on public access amenities.

For more information on the H2Ohio initiative, visit h2.ohio.gov.