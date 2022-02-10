Hannewald wins Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2022 Discussion Meet competition

COLUMBUS — Mike Hannewald, of Lucas County, is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2022 Discussion Meet competition. The results were announced Jan. 29 during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

Hannewald developed a strong interest in farming while growing up on the family farm, just outside of Waterville, and became active in 4-H and FFA. A Lucas County Farm Bureau member, he earned his bachelor’s degree in agronomy from Ohio State University.

He is an agronomist and precision farming adviser for Beck’s Hybrids, covering northern Ohio and northeastern Indiana and remains actively involved on the family farm. As the winner, he receives a $3,000 cash prize, complimentary registration to the 2023 YAP Winter Leadership Experience and an expense-paid trip to 2023 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Puerto Rico.

Following Hannewald, the top three Discussion Meet finalists are, in no particular order, Kristen Dickey, of Henry County, Candace Lease, of Wayne County, and Miranda Miser, of Guernsey County. All finalists receive a softshell jacket and complimentary registration to the 2023 YAP Winter Leadership Experience.