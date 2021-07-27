Hearing set for 325 MW solar farm in Union County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding AEUG Union Solar, LLC’s proposal to build a 325 megawatt solar farm, in Union County.

The hearing will be 6 p.m. Aug. 16, at Bunsold Middle School,14198 Ohio State Route 4, in Marysville, Ohio. The project would cover about 2,013 acres within a 3,355-acre project area, in Washington and York townships, in Union County.

The project would include associated facilities such as access roads, electric collection lines, inverters, weather stations, a substation and an operations and maintenance facility.

The purpose of the hearing is to allow individuals who did not provide testimony at the first local public hearing on June 3, and are not parties to the case, to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the board.

Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. Unless otherwise specified by the facility, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should plan to wear a face covering and socially distance.

More information on the proposed solar facility is available at opsb.ohio.gov, in case number 20-1405-EL-BGN.

***

There are other upcoming hearings set for solar farms in Ohio.

The hearing for Clearview Solar’s proposed 144 MW solar farm in Champaign County is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at the fire/township meeting room, 10778 W. St. Rt. 29, Rosewood, Ohio, 43070.

The public hearing for Union Ridge Solar LLC’s 107 MW solar farm in Licking County will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Harrison Township Trustees Office, Road Garage, 6750 Outville Rd, S.W. Pataskala, Ohio 43062.