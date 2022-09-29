Hearing set for Logan County solar facility

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC’s proposal to construct a 280 megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County.

The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14, at 5 p.m., Benjamin Logan High School, 6609 State Route 47, in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the board. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register.

If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

The evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 23, at 10 a.m., at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 East Broad Street, Columbus. During the evidentiary hearing, the applicant, board staff and intervening parties provide expert testimony and evidence regarding the facility and cross-examine each other.

The proposed Fountain Point Solar Project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities located within a 2,768-acre project area. The project would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing and a substation. Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available at opsb.ohio.gov in case number 21-1231-EL-BGN