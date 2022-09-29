Hearing set for proposed Jackson Co. solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding in Bloomfield Township in Jackson County.

The hearing regarding Dixon Run Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 140-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility is set for Nov. 29. It will start at 5 p.m. at the Jackson Middle School Auditorium, 21 Tropic St., Jackson, Ohio 45640.

The proposed Dixon Run Solar Project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities within a 2,085-acre project area. The project would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing and a substation.

The purpose of the local public hearings is to allow individuals, who are not parties to the case, to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility to the Ohio Power Siting Board. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the board.

Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

The evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus. During the evidentiary hearing, the applicant, OPSB staff and intervening parties provide expert testimony and evidence regarding the facility and cross-examine each other.

Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available on the siting board website at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 21-0768-EL-BGN.