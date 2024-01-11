Heffron picked as new executive director of Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine today announced that from the candidates sent by the Search Committee of the Ohio Expositions Commission and State Fair, he is recommending the appointment of Adam Heffron to be the new executive director of the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair.

Heffron will replace long-time General Manager Virgil Strickler, who is retiring. Heffron comes to Ohio from his position as the director of Dane County, Wisconsin’s Alliant Energy Center, a multi-venue events center hosting agricultural and other large events in Wisconsin’s state capital.

Heffron has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industry, including organizing major music and agricultural events. He worked in the industry in leadership positions with the Wisconsin State Fair, Washington State Fair, Meet Minneapolis: Convention & Visitors Association, the Minnesota State Fair and the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair.

In addition to his agricultural events experience, Heffron was director of facilities and operations for Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. which produces Summerfest, one of the world’s largest music festivals, generating $187 million in economic impact for the Milwaukee community.

Heffron’s appointment must be confirmed by a vote of the members of the Ohio Expositions Commission. Following a positive vote by the Commission, Heffron is expected to start in March.