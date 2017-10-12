Herb growers guild awards scholarship

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Holborn Herb Growers Guild held its annual Tea Sept. 10 at the Western Reserve Village in Canfield.

Members of the guild prepared and served tea, finger foods, gave tours as well as demonstrations.

The featured speaker for the event was Ellen Speicher, a well-known horticulture expert. A highlight of the day was the presentation of a $1,000 college scholarship to Jessica Cvelbar to further her education in the field of horticulture.

The next meeting will be held Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. in Boardman Park at Beard Cabin.

Those interested in becoming a member of the guild are welcome to attend for more information.