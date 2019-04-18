High school students can explore food science labs

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania will host a Dairy Leaders of Tomorrow Exploration Experience May 28, at the Food Science Labs at Penn State University.

The hands-on experimental learning opportunity will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will focus on “A Taste of Food Science.”

This year’s Exploration Experience is designed to cultivate interest in food science and the potential career of a food engineer or food scientist.

Students in 10th, 11th or 12th grade with a demonstrated understanding of chemistry and an interest in food science and/or dairy are eligible to apply. Any student attending must have a chaperone or adviser travel with them to the facility, and only 20 students will be accepted to participate.

Applications must be submitted by May 6 to be considered and are available at www.dairyleadersoftomorrow.com/on-farm-experiences/exploration-experiences/.

There is no cost to apply.

The interactive workshop will include a tour of the Berkey Creamery and Food Science Department, a Cheddar Cheese Sensory Evaluation, a Cheese and Ice Cream Hands-on Lab and lunch at the creamery.

The program is being held in partnership with the Penn State Food Science Department.

A three-part model program, Dairy Leaders of Tomorrow offers classroom instruction, on-farm experiences and scholarship opportunities.

For more information about the Exploration Experience on May 28 or the Dairy Leaders of Tomorrow Program, contact Brittany Haag, dairy education program manager at the Dairy Excellence Foundation, by calling 717-346-0849 or emailing bhaag@centerfordairyexcellence.org.