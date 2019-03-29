Holmes County milk producers honored

WALNUT CREEK, Ohio — Holmes County honored dairy producers during the Holmes County Dairy Service Unit’s annual meeting March 25 at the Carlisle Inn in Walnut Creek.

Rod Hunsberger received the county’s top Holstein herd award, for herds over 100 cows, for milk, fat, protein, energy corrected milk and low somatic cell count (SCC). His herd averaged 33,665 pounds milk, 1,241 pounds fat, 1,033 pounds protein, 34,976 pounds energy corrected milk, with a SCC of 115,000.

Su-Win Holsteins had the high Holstein herd in the county for milk, fat, protein and energy corrected milk among herds under 100 cows. The herd averaged 29,525 pounds of milk, 907 pounds of protein, 1,199 pounds of fat and 32,116 pounds of energy corrected milk.

RNR Swiss & Lake Point Dairy was recognized as the top colored breed herd, over 100 cows, for milk, fat, protein and energy corrected milk with 21,953 pounds milk, 890 pounds fat, 750 pounds protein and 24,440 pounds energy corrected milk.

Spring Valley Farm had the high herd in the colored breeds under 100 cows for milk, fat, protein and energy corrected milk. The herd averaged 18,264 pounds of milk, 1,063 pounds of fat, 707 pounds of protein and 25,144 pounds of energy corrected milk.

Spring Hill Farm had the low SCC for Holstein herds, under 100 cows, on test with 113,000.

Dean Wolboldt had the low SCC colored breed herd, over 100 cows, with 181,000, and Spring Hill Farm Guernseys had the low SCC colored breed herd, under 100 cows, with 88,000.

Among the cows recognized for individual lifetime milk production was a Brown Swiss owned by RNR Swiss & Lake Point Dairy, pouring out the production with 337,577 pounds milk, 13,558 pounds fat and 11,210 pounds protein to equal 366,676 pounds energy corrected milk in eight lactations.

Hunsberger had top Holstein aged cow for milk, fat, protein and energy corrected milk, with 49,341 pounds milk.

RNR Swiss & Lake Point Dairy had top aged cow in the colored breeds for milk, fat, protein and energy corrected milk, with 33,417 pounds energy corrected milk, 14,10 pounds fat and 1,001 pounds protein.

Will Moore, field representative for Smith Foods, recognized David and Mark Miller, John Christian Chupp and Henry Miller for making the list in Hoard’s Dairyman’s 2018 National Dairy Quality Awards program.

“I work with some tremendous farms,” said Moore, “but when it comes to milk quality, these are the best the best.”