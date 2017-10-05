Holstein named supreme champion

Holstein cow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Liddleholme Resur Lu-Red-ET, exhibited by Anthony Liddle, Argyle, New York, was named supreme champion and supreme champion bred and owned to conclude the 2017 All-American Dairy Show Sept. 21.

The show is held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

Resur Lu, scored EX-95 2E, is in her sixth lactation and has a lifetime milk production of 138,000 pounds. Prior to winning the All-American Holstein Show, she was named reserve grand champion at the 2017 New York State Fair.

Supreme Champion Heifer was the Holstein spring yearling Campbell-Run GChip Amelia, exhibited by Sarah Campbell, Ford City, Armstrong County.

Judges from the week’s shows jointly selected the supreme champions.

Other All-American grand champions were:

  • Ayrshire. Hawvercrest Etgen Sizzle, exhibited by Kurt Wolf of Epworth, Iowa.
  • Guernsey. Knapps Hillpoint MB Fame TIA-ET, exhibited by Morey Miller of Granby, Connecticut.
  • Jersey. MB Lucky Lady Feliz Navidad-ET exhibited by Rivendale Farms of Pittsburgh, LLC, Bulgar, Washington Co.
  • Milking Shorthorn. Kuszmar Arkansas Mud, exhibited by Steven Kuszlyk of Batavia, New York; also best bred and owned.
  • Brown Swiss. Peach Kist Total Tango ET, exhibited by Lindsey Rucks of Okeechobee, Florida; also best bred and owned.
  • Red and White. Pheasant Echos Turvy-RED-ET, exhibited by Kenny Stambaugh of Westminster, Maryland; also best bred and owned.

The six other junior champions were:

  • Ayrshire. Old-N-Lazy Gentle Wipeout-ET, exhibited by Peter Vail and Mike Hillenbrand of Gettysburg, Adams Co.
  • Guernsey. Knapps Kringle Tappy-ET. exhibited by Landree Fraley of Muncy, Lycoming Co.
  • Jersey. Woodmohr Gentry Gin-ET exhibited by Robert Nagel, Panama, New York.
  • Milking Shorthorn, KnH Endres Zeus Legendary exhibited by Tyler Endres of Lodi, Wisconsin.
  • Red and White. Entourage-LC Felicia-Red-ET, exhibited by Madison, Michael, and Heath Fisher of Claysburg, Blair Co.
  • Brown Swiss. Top Acres Braiden Wiza ET, exhibited by Lindsey Rucks, Okeecholbee, Florida.

Best bred and owned animals (many of which were also grand champions) were:

  • Guernsey. Milborne HP Kringle Tara, exhibited by Morey Miller, Granby, Connecticut.
  • Jersey. Reich-Dale Vaden Strollin, exhibited by Hayden Reichard, Chambersburg, Franklin Co.
  • Ayrshire. Sunny Acres Riggins Ginger, exhibited by Gregory Evans, Georgetown, N.Y.

