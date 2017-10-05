Holstein named supreme champion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Liddleholme Resur Lu-Red-ET, exhibited by Anthony Liddle, Argyle, New York, was named supreme champion and supreme champion bred and owned to conclude the 2017 All-American Dairy Show Sept. 21.

The show is held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

Resur Lu, scored EX-95 2E, is in her sixth lactation and has a lifetime milk production of 138,000 pounds. Prior to winning the All-American Holstein Show, she was named reserve grand champion at the 2017 New York State Fair.

Supreme Champion Heifer was the Holstein spring yearling Campbell-Run GChip Amelia, exhibited by Sarah Campbell, Ford City, Armstrong County.

Judges from the week’s shows jointly selected the supreme champions.

Other All-American grand champions were:

Ayrshire. Hawvercrest Etgen Sizzle, exhibited by Kurt Wolf of Epworth, Iowa.

The six other junior champions were:

Ayrshire. Old-N-Lazy Gentle Wipeout-ET, exhibited by Peter Vail and Mike Hillenbrand of Gettysburg, Adams Co.

Best bred and owned animals (many of which were also grand champions) were:

Guernsey. Milborne HP Kringle Tara, exhibited by Morey Miller, Granby, Connecticut.

Reich-Dale Vaden Strollin, exhibited by Hayden Reichard, Chambersburg, Franklin Co. Ayrshire. Sunny Acres Riggins Ginger, exhibited by Gregory Evans, Georgetown, N.Y.