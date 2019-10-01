Hookstown Fair sale totals $68,712.05

Steer Champion
Christopher Reeher's grand champion steer sold for $3.75/pound to Jason's Station, Ar Dri Farms, Christopher Zappa and Joe Masucci.

August 23, 2019
Sale Total: $68,712.05
Total Lots: 97

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 8
Average with champions: $2.34

Grand champion exhibitor: Christopher Reeher
Bid: $3.75 Weight: 1,325 pounds
Buyers: Jason’s Station, Ar Dri Farms, Christopher Zappa and Joe Masucci

Reserve champion exhibitor: Natalie Baron
Bid: $2.35 Weight: 1,250 pounds
Buyer: James and Kylie Kazil

Junior showmanship: Joseph Reeher
Intermediate showmanship: Natalie Baron
Senior showmanship: Christopher Reeher
Rate of gain: Natalie Baron and Kristina Pugh

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 20
Average with champions: $4.04

Grand champion exhibitor: Natalie Baron
Bid: $9  Weight: 265 pounds
Buyers: Jay Chapman Hartman and Hartman Constructors

Reserve champion exhibitor: Nathan Baron
Bid: $9.25  Weight: 248 pounds
Buyers: MPLX

Junior showmanship: Isabella Conforti
Intermediate showmanship: Natalie Baron
Senior showmanship: Christopher Reeher
Rate of gain: Kaylin Berg

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 24
Average with champions: $5.05

Grand champion exhibitor: Rachael Domitrovich
Weight: 143 pounds
Buyer: n/a

Reserve champion exhibitor: Sara Hickman
Weight: 149 pounds
Buyer: n/a/

Junior showmanship: Paxton Short
Intermediate showmanship: Sara Hickman
Senior showmanship: Rachael Domitrovich
Rate of gain: Natalie Baron

MARKET GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 7
Average with champions: $10

Grand champion exhibitor: Zoe Norwood
Bid: $3.50 Weight: 86 pounds
Buyer: Race Track Feed and Supply

Reserve champion exhibitor: Kassidy Probst
Bid: $4  Weight: 85 pounds
Buyers: Old Homestead Acres and Shepler Farms

Junior showmanship: Donni Craig
Intermediate showmanship: Zoe Norwood
Senior showmanship: Chayce Cable
Rate of gain: Chayce Cable

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 15
Average with champions: $9.80

Grand champion exhibitor: Ryan Groff
Bid: $12
Buyer: Rogers Community Auction

Reserve champion exhibitor: Zoe Norwood
Bid: $20.50
Buyer: MPLX

Junior showmanship: Autumn Voye
Intermediate showmanship: Zoe Norwood
Senior showmanship: Chayce Cable

CHICKENS

Number of pens of three: 13
Average with champions: $10

Grand champion exhibitor: Daniel Hickman
Bid: $15.50
Buyer: Range Resources

Reserve champion exhibitor: Ashlee Boyd
Bid: $22.50
Buyer: Range Resources

Junior showmanship: Patrick Babik
Intermediate showmanship: Gannon Berg
Senior showmanship: Ashlee Boyd

TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 10
Average with champions: $9.80

Grand champion exhibitor: Daniel Hickman
Bid: $15  Weight: 46 pounds
Buyer: King’s Pool & Spa

Reserve champion exhibitor: Gannon Berg
Bid: $16.50 Weight: 44 pounds
Buyer: Ed Becker

Junior showmanship: Donni Craig
Intermediate showmanship: Gannon Berg

