Host farms, students urged to explore Pa. internship

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The application period for the 2019 Pennsylvania on-farm internship is now available for undergraduate students and host farms.

Applications are due Nov. 30, 2018.

The purpose of these internships are to give students hands-on experience with an operation that is committed to mentoring and teaching the next generation of dairy farm managers.

Participating students receive $3,000 to supplement compensation from their hosting dairy farm.

Consideration is given to students with an interest in dairy production who attend a Pennsylvania university or are residents of Pennsylvania attending or recently graduated from an institute of higher education. Selection of internship participants are based on an application and interview with prospective farm hosts.

Farms may be located within or outside of Pennsylvania but the farm manager(s) must agree to provide the intern with exposure to all aspects of a successful, progressive dairy operation.

Students are also paired with a mentor throughout the summer and participate in monthly calls and an online discussion group with their mentor and other interns participating in the program.

Students, as a final project, give a formal presentation about their internship experience to the On-Farm Internship Committee.

Learn more

The Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania support the On-Farm Internship program. To learn more about the program, visit the “Students & Educators” tab at centerfordairyexcellence.org and select “On-Farm Internships” from the menu.

Questions should be referred to Brittany Haag by phone at 717-346-0849 or via email at bhaag@centerfordairyexcellence.org.