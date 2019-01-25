House Agriculture Committee has new faces

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have named new members to the House Agriculture Committee for the 116th Congress.

Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minnesota, welcomed the new and returning members of the committee Jan. 18.

“We have a good cross-section of the diversity of crops grown in this country and the regions that grow them, as well as great representation of the variety of issues of jurisdiction on the committee,” said Peterson.

In the majority

Democratic members of the committee include 12 newcomers to the committee. The full list of Democrats, by seniority, includes: Collin Peterson, Minnesota; David Scott, Georgia; Jim Costa, California; Marcia Fudge, Ohio; Jim McGovern, Massachusetts; Filemon Vela, Texas; Stacey Plaskett, U.S. Virgin Islands; Alma Adams, North Carolina; Abigail Spanberger, Virginia; Jahana Hayes, Connecticut; Antonio Delgado, New York; T.J. Cox, California; Angie Craig, Minnesota; Anthony Brindisi, New York; Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey; Josh Harder, California; Kim Schrier, Washington; Chellie Pingree, Maine; Cheri Bustos, Illinois; Sean Patrick Maloney, New York; Salud Carbajal, California; Al Lawson Jr., Florida; Tom O’Halleran, Arizona; Jimmy Panetta, California; Ann Kirkpatrick, Arizona; Cindy Axne, Iowa.

Republicans

The new Republicans include Reps. Jim Baird, Indiana; Jim Hagedorn, Minnesota; and Dusty Johnson, of South Dakota.

Notably absent is Ohio Congressman Bob Gibbs. Former chairman Frank Lucas, of Oklahoma, and Mike Rogers, of Alabama, will also no longer serve on the ag committee.

The full Republican roster includes: Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway, Texas; Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, Pennsylvania; Austin Scott, Georgia; Rick Crawford, Arizona; Scott DesJarlais, Tennessee; Vicky Hartzler, Missouri; Doug LaMalfa, California; Rodney Davis, Illinois; Ted Yoho, Florida; Rick Allen, Georgia; Mike Bost, Illinois; David Rouzer, N.C.; Ralph Abraham, Louisiana; Trent Kelly, Mississippi; James Comer, Kentucky; Roger Marshall , Kansas; Don Bacon, Nebraska; Neal Dunn, Florida; Dusty Johnson; Jim Baird; Jim Hagedorn.

Subcommittees

On Jan. 24, Peterson announced the election of the chairs of the six House agriculture subcommittees.

David Scott of Georgia will chair the Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit. Jim Costa of California will chair the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture.

Marcia Fudge of Ohio will chair the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations. Filemon Vela of Texas will chair the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management.

Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands will chair the Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia will chair the Subcommittee on Conservation and Forestry.