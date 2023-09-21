How to prepare for a timber buyer to be topic of Oct. 4 forestry chat

DOVER, Ohio — The East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. will feature Jordan Thompson, procurement forester for Millwood Lumber in Gnadenhutten. He will discuss factors that he considers when preparing a quotation to buy timber which may be enlightening to some landowners.

ECOFA is an organization of persons interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics. The public is invited to attend the free meetings which are held monthly at Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St, Dover.

