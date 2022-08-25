Hummel wins Ohio Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Young Farmer Award

COLUMBUS — John Hummel of Canal Winchester is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Young Farmer Award for 2022. The contest is designed to help young farmers strengthen their business skills, develop marketing opportunities and receive recognition for their accomplishments.

Contestants are judged on the growth of their farm businesses and involvement in farm bureau and their community. Hummel is the fifth generation to carry on the farming tradition in his family. He, along with his wife and two sons, resides and farms in central Ohio. He is a graduate of Ohio University, where he studied business while working full-time on the family farm.

Today, Hummel farms alongside his great uncle and uncle, raising corn and soybeans. Together, they have doubled the size and capacity of their operation in the last 15 years.

Hummel is an active member of the Franklin County Farm Bureau, where he currently serves as vice president on the board of trustees. He is a member of the Ohio Soybean Council and the National Corn Growers Association, and he also serves on a variety of local and state boards. In addition, he is an active member of his church congregation.

As the 2022 winner, Hummel receives expense-paid trips to the 2023 Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience and the 2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting, a media package and a $3,000 prize of choice. He will compete at the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico in January 2023.

The Outstanding Young Farmer contest is a part of the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals program.