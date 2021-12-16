Hunters, fishers can enter annual license giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources third annual Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway is officially open.

Anyone who purchases an annual 2022 hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered to win one of several prizes, including the grand prize of a combination hunting, trapping and fishing lifetime license for a West Virginia resident.

Other prizes include $200 W.Va. State Parks gift cards, Pipestem Resort State Park zip line tour tickets with a three night lodge stay, two-night cabin stays at W.Va. State Parks, and gift bags with exclusive merchandise. The prize drawing winners will be announced in January 2022.

Eligible resident license purchases are the Class A, Class B, Class AH, Class X, Class XP, Class X3, Class XP3, Class XJ and Class AHJ. Eligible nonresident license purchases are the Class E, Class EE, Class AAH, Class XXJ, Class AAHJ. Licenses can be purchased through the WVDNR’s electronic licensing system at WVdnr.gov or at authorized license agents throughout the state.

Annual licenses can also be purchased as gifts by calling the WVDNR licensing team at 304-558-2758. If the recipient has previously held a license, only the recipient’s name and date of birth will need to be provided.

For more information about the Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway, including official rules and prize descriptions, visit wvdnr.gov/licensegiveaway.