Ice fishing access available at Camp Perry

FINDLAY, Ohio — Anglers looking for an access point to Lake Erie for ice fishing can visit Camp Perry, in Ottawa County, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says. Camp Perry is an Ohio National Guard training facility located near Port Clinton, on the shore of Lake Erie. Ice fishing access at Camp Perry opened Feb. 16.

The base has 200 parking spaces available each day and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Ice fishing parking is available from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. All vehicles are required to exit the base prior to the closing time.

All vehicles are required to check in upon arrival. A $15 fee will be charged by Camp Perry per vehicle, per day, and parking is permitted in designated locations only.

Camp Perry is at 1000 North Lawrence Drive No. 600, in Port Clinton. Questions can be directed to Camp Perry at 888-889-7010. Visit ohiodnr.gov for ice fishing safety tips and more information.