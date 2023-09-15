Independence Conservancy holds tire collections in Pennsylvania

INDUSTRY, Pa. — Independence Conservancy is hosting a fall lineup of community tire collections, including a new site this year in Mount Pleasant Township in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

The collection dates and locations are:

• Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at Mount Pleasant Township Municipal Building, 31 McCarrell Road, Hickory, Pennsylvania.

• Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at Brighton Township Public Works, 1250 Brighton Road, Beaver, Pennsylvania.

• Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at Hookstown Fairgrounds, 1198 State Route 168, Hookstown, Pennsylvania.

Proof of residency is not required. Individuals and small businesses are welcome. There’s no limit to the number of tires participants may bring. Checks will be accepted with ID. Independence Conservancy requests that participants don’t arrive early.

The disposal cost for the following sizes are as follows: up to 18 inches off the rim are $4 each; up to 18 inches on the rim are $5 each, over 18 inches off the rim are $5 each; and over 18 inches on the rim are $10 each.

Tractor trailer tires will be accepted up to 22.5 inches. Independence Conservancy requests no rims for these tires. The cost of disposal is $20 each.

Farm tractor rear tires will also be accepted with various disposal costs based on size. Farm tractor rear tires up to 75 pounds cost $20 each. Farm tractor rear tires from 75 to 150 pounds are $40 each. Farm tractor rear tires over 150 pounds are $75 each. For more information, visit independenceconservancy.org.