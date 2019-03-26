Infographic – Ohio is fourth in maple syrup production

By -
0
3
maple syrup jars

Did you know…
That Ohio produces approximately 100,000 gallons of maple syrup annually? Check out our infographic for more great details for Ohio’s maple syrup industry:

Ohio maple syrup

