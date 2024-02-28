Informational meeting on March 3 for new youth rifle team

SALEM, Ohio — Salem Hunting Club announced the expansion ofits former Youth Marksmanship Program. The club is now the home range for a Youth Rifle Team being instructed by Noble Aim Shooting Sports.

An informational meeting will be held March 3, at 2 p.m., at Salem Hunting Club, 564 N. Indiana Blvd. Salem, 44460

Open to the public, this youth-oriented program is being run by highly experienced and qualified instructors in a positive, safe learning environment. The Rifle Team is comprised of youth shooters from the greater Mahoning and Columbiana County Ohio areas. They compete in Civilian Marksmanship Program Rimfire Shooter Class competitions both locally and in the National Matches held annually at Camp Perry Training Center.

