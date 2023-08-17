Join ODNR’s annual Mohican crawdad hunt

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The annual Mohican Crawdad Hunt, hosted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Divisions of Natural Areas and Preserves and Division of Parks and Watercraft, will be Aug. 26 beginning at 11 a.m.

Visitors will be able to explore the beauty of the Mohican River’s Clear Fork and learn all about the macroinvertebrates, such as crawdads and other critters that call this state scenic river home. Ohio Scenic River staff and Mohican State Park naturalists will be joined by the Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District to provide a variety of educational activities for all ages.

One of the day’s highlights is the “crawdad race” where visitors will see and learn how crawdads, also known as crayfish, swim backward in water. See live specimens of different species of crayfish and bring your questions to ask the crayfish experts.

Participants will be able to learn about this Ohio animal, which is related to the lobster, and will also be able to sample a savory crawfish boil.

Attendees are encouraged to wear close-toed shoes to explore the river and catch a crawdad or two.

The event will be held across from the Class A shelter house at Mohican State Park, 3116 state Route 3.