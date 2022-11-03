Junior Hereford group honors Ohio couple

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A rare and prestigious award was announced during the American Hereford Association Annual Meeting and Educational Forum.

Rick and Bonnie Coley-Malir, Dublin, Ohio, were recognized with the National Junior Hereford Association Honorary Junior Member of the Year Award at the NJHA and Hereford Youth Foundation of America Awards Luncheon on Oct. 21.

This award is given to someone whose involvement and generosity creates lasting impact for the next generation of the breed and for NJHA and HYFA. Rick and Bonnie were the founders of the Coley-Malir Leadership Endowment that supports the Faces of Leadership conference hosted each year by the NJHA and develops junior members into future leaders of the breed and the beef industry.

The couple was awarded with an honorary membership and a bronze bull. The 2023 Faces of Leadership conference will be hosted in their hometown of Columbus.