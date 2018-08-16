Juniors compete in Hereford show

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Eastern Ohio Hereford Association recently held its junior show at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wooster, Ohio.

Casey Meek judged the 78 head of Herefords, and tapped the following entries as champions:

Grand champion prospect steer, shown by Madelynn Baney of Navarre, Ohio;

Grand champion steer, shown by Alexis Shaw of Newcomerstown, Ohio; reserve champion steer, shown by McKenna Baney of Navarre, Ohio;

Grand champion bred and owned steer, shown by Kalin Schrader of Continental, Ohio; reserve champion bred and owned steer, shown by Grant Helsinger of Germantown, Ohio;

Grand champion cow/calf, shown by McKenna Baney of Navarre, Ohio; reserve champion cow/calf, shown by Walker Dunn of Cochranton, Pa.;

Grand champion bred and owned bull, shown by Kalin Schrader of Continental, Ohio; reserve champion bred and owned bull, shown by Madelynn Baney of Navarre, Ohio;

Grand champion female, shown by Jillian Johnson of Navarre, Ohio; reserve champion female, shown by John Adams of Springfield, Ohio;

Grand champion bred and owned female, shown by McKenna Baney of Navarre, Ohio; reserve champion bred and owned female, shown by Tucker Ostgaard of Newark, Ohio.

Showmanship winners

Beginner: Karly Lowes; Junior: Kaitlyn Lowes; Intermediate: McKalynne Helmke; and Senior: Caroline Vonderhaar