Juveniles to face charges for poaching

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Game Warden Michael Stutts of Erie County is filing multiple charges against several juveniles for wildlife crimes committed in Erie and Crawford counties over the course of several months.

After a lengthy investigation, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that five juveniles are facing charges for killing or attempting to kill 14 deer in a crime spree that spanned multiple months in Erie and Crawford counties.

In addition to two firearms that have been seized, 11 full or partial deer carcasses related to the crimes have been located. The case is being filed with Magisterial District Judge Denise M. Stuck-Lewis. The charges include 143 citations with fines in the case that could reach a minimum of $48,800 to a maximum of $82,000. Replacement costs, often associated with wildlife crimes, to reimburse the Commonwealth’s hunters could reach $11,400.

For questions or to offer information regarding this case, the public is directed to contact the Northwest Regional Office of the Pennsylvania Game Commission by calling 814-432-3187.