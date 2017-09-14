Keeping farm workers safe: Learn more at the Review demos

LONDON, Ohio — Farming is considered one of the most dangerous occupations in the United States, and the 2017 Farm Science Review is ready to provide information to keep farm workers safe.

The Ohio State University’s Agricultural Safety and Health program will offer live demonstrations during the review, Sept. 19-21, at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, including the following farm safety displays and demonstrations:

• New to the review this year is the Farm Safety Scene, a tabletop hazard hunt depicting a farm. People can inspect the mini farm scene to determine the number of safety hazards they can find, such as mishandling farm equipment or standing in an unsafe area.

• The Safety in Agriculture for Youth (SAY) project will offer a free bottle of water for completing a quick survey about chores teens are doing on the farm. SAY is a grant project funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to develop safety and health curriculum for youth involved in agriculture.

• Stop by the Grain C.A.R.T. (Comprehensive Agricultural Rescue Trailer) for a live demonstration on grain safety awareness at 10 and 11 a.m. and noon on all three days of the review. Grain kept in on-farm bins or at commercial grain elevators can pose a risk if employees don’t follow safe work practices.

Ohio State University Extension offers training on how to avoid danger and what to do in an emergency.

• Safety gear for ATVs will be on display, featuring a newly designed lightweight helmet and a “crush bar” that provides protection in the event the vehicle flips over. The ATV crush bar is a small, hairpin-shaped hoop that is mounted to the tow bar to prevent the operator from being pinned during a roll-over.

The bar is designed to be unobtrusive and to not catch on low hanging obstacles or limit rear cargo capacity. The newly designed ATV helmet is lightweight, has ventilation ducts and lets the wearer see and hear clearly.

The helmet has been recommended for occupational use with ATVs and UTVs.