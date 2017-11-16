Kent State University Trumbull renews scholarships

Kent State University at Trumbull has renewed campus scholarships for the 2018-19 school year.

High school seniors who are admitted to Kent State University at Trumbull by May 1 and have a cumulative high school grade point average of 3.0 or greater, will automatically receive one of the following:

Dean’s Scholarship $4,000 per year, 3.8 GPA

Gold Scholarship $2,000 per year, 3.6 GPA

Silver Scholarship $1,500 per year, 3.3 GPA

Bronze Scholarship $1,000 per year, 3.0 GPA

These scholarships can be combined with other scholarships.

These scholarships do not require a separate application. Students who are seeking additional scholarship opportunities should complete the Kent State Trumbull Scholarship Application, visitwww.kent.edu/trumbull.