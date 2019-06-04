Khloe David — May 31, 2019

By -
0
2
Khloe David
Khloe David caught this bass at Beaver Creek Sportsman Club in Salem, Ohio on May 31, 2019.

Khloe David caught this bass at Beaver Creek Sportsman Club in Salem, Ohio on May 31, 2019.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.