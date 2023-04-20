Kids fishing derby offered at Lamping Homestead

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest is planning a fishing derby at the Lamping Homestead Recreation Area, April 22. Kids up to 12 and accompanied by a parent or guardian are invited to take part in the free fishing derby from 10 a.m. to noon. Prizes for heaviest fish, longest fish, and youngest angler will be awarded. A free lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers will be served from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Other activities include an indoor archery range, vine weaving, a naturalist booth with wildlife furs and skulls and an appearance by Smokey the Bear.

Call Wayne National Forest at 740-373-9055 for more information. Participants should bring their own fishing poles, buckets, bait, and chairs. Limited poles and bait will be available for children who do not have their own. All who attend are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.