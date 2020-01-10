Kiko added to auctioneer’s hall of fame

Canton, Ohio — Russell T. “Rusty” Kiko Jr. was inducted into the Ohio Auctioneer’s Association Hall of Fame during the 2020 OAA annual conference Jan. 3-4, in Columbus.

A full-time auctioneer since 1978, Kiko averages more than 140 real estate and chattel auctions per year. He grew up on a dairy and turkey farm with his twelve siblings. After graduating from high school, he began his career as a dairy farmer with his older brother Dan and as a seed salesman working in Stark and Columbiana counties.

His father, Russ Kiko Sr., began the auction company in 1945. Soon after, Rusty Kiko became a successful second-generation auctioneer specializing in absolute auctions. He has consistently been in the top three for production as an auctioneer and real estate agent for the KIKO organization during the past 20 years.

Rusty Kiko and his wife Pam raised eight children on their dairy farm in Columbiana County. They also have 21 grandchildren. He is a member of the OAA, the National Auctioneers Association, Certified Auctioneers Institute, Stark County Association of Realtors, the Ohio Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.

He is a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, has dedicated many years to the 4-H program — selling annually at the Columbiana County Fair — and conducts many benefit auctions for Copeland Oaks, churches and youth groups.

His father Russ Kiko was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986. Also previously inducted were Richard Kiko (1991), James Kiko (2003) and Lori Kiko (2013).