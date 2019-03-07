KIKO and Young’s Auction join forces to grow auction company

CANTON, Ohio — The KIKO Co., a leading group of Ohio auctioneers, realtors and asset advisers, has teamed up with Akron-based Young’s Auction Service to grow its real estate and auction services in all of northeast Ohio.

Founded in 2007 by Bob Young and his wife, Tina, Young’s Auction Service is the Akron area’s prominent full-service auction company specializing in real estate, antiques/collectibles, firearms and weekly consignment auctions.

“At KIKO, we believe our role is to provide advice and options to sellers with a commitment to integrity, collaboration and caring,” said Dick Kiko Jr., CEO of KIKO Co. “Bob Young and his team at Young’s Auction Service exemplify this mission.”

Akron area

Young will be a licensed auctioneer and realtor with KIKO, serving the Akron Metro area, including west to Medina/Wadsworth, south to Green/Barberton and north to Hudson/Cuyahoga Falls. He will focus on residential real estate, farms and land, commercial properties and quality collectibles.

Young is also a Federal Firearms Licensee, helping clients liquidate firearms safely, legally and effectively. Young and his team will continue to operate Young’s Auction Center, a facility located in Akron, that hosts consignment auctions every Friday at 6 p.m.

Starting out

The KIKO Co. was founded in 1945 by Russell T. Kiko, Sr. Russ began in the auction business, conducting sales on the family farm with help from his wife, Coletta, and their 13 children.

Seeing himself as a pioneer in the auction industry, Russ selected a covered wagon as the company logo, and now the KIKO wagon is a well-recognized brand representing auction excellence in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Today, KIKO specializes in selling real estate, land, farms, commercial properties, firearms, ag equipment, livestock and high-end antiques like gold and coins. They conduct on-site, online and simulcast auctions as well as traditional real estate sales.

In 2018, KIKO sold more than $140 million in real estate and over $20 million in personal property. The company’s websites, including the popular www.kikoauctions.com, average 1 million monthly pages views.