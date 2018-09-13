Kikos show Supreme Champion

CANFIELD, Ohio — Adam Liddle, Liddlehome Holsteins, Argyle, New York, selected the grand champion Holstein, Kiko Goldchip Maddie owned by R & P Kiko Family Farms, as the supreme grand champion of the Canfield (Mahoning County) Fair dairy show.

Reserve supreme champion was the Jersey grand champion, Marhaven Request Addie, owned by Matt Boyce, Marhaven Jerseys, and Todd and Paige Unkefer.

Honorable mention supreme champion was the Brown Swiss grand champion, Latimore Tanbark Tanzy, a senior 3-year-old owned by Zachary Logan.

Also in the running were the other breed champions:

Ayrshire grand champion was Bricker Farms Gibbs Carvella VG-86, a junior 3-year-old owned by Todd and Lynsey Bricker;

Milking Shorthorn grand champion was Honey Creek Just Lily VG-87, a 5-year-old owned by Ruby Withers.

Guernsey grand champion was Donnybrook Lea Saturn EX-93, owned by Den-Be Farm, Dennis and Betsy Musser and Nathan and Cassie Rassau.

Supreme junior champion

Supreme junior champion honors went to the Jersey champion, Heart & Soul Fizz Faith, owned by Duane Cole and Tom and Charity Mazzaro and family.

Reserve supreme junior champion honors went to the Holstein, C-4 Lennon Pandora, owned by Ricky and Lindsey Henry and Tom and Erin Uber.

Honorable mention supreme junior champion was the Brown Swiss, RVFS Braiden Maria, owned by Lauren Almasy.

Other junior champions included:

Ayrshire junior champion was Lin-Kei Reagan Cinnamon, a summer yearling owned by Keith Barto.

Milking Shorthorn junior champion was Baker’s Acres Seymour Cherritart, a spring heifer calf owned by Baker’s Acres.

Guernsey junior champion is Walnut Ridge Chiller Jordache, a winter calf owned by Cindy Bates and Lorrie Dietz, R-Way Farm.