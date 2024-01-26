KIKO’s Theresa Blocher inducted into OAA Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio – Longtime KIKO auctioneer and realtor Theresa Blocher was inducted into the Ohio Auctioneer’s Association Hall of Fame during the 2024 OAA Annual Conference held Jan. 12-13, in Columbus, Ohio.

A full-time auctioneer and realtor with KIKO Realtors, Auctioneers & Advisors since 1988, Blocher specializes in selling residential real estate, investment properties and farms.

“I had the opportunity about 30 years ago to have a great auction for a neighbor down the road,” Blocher said, during her acceptance speech. “He was a really good businessman. I asked him for one piece of advice, and he said, ‘surround yourself with the best people you can.’ So I went out and found my people. You’re my people. Thank you, Hall of Fame committee. This is a great honor.”

A third-generation member of the company, Blocher has a bachelor’s in business from Ohio State University and now holds a broker’s license. She served two terms on the Ohio Auctioneer Commission — serving as chairwoman during her second term –— which oversees requirements for courses of study in auctioneering and administers the oral auctioneers’ licensing exam.

“Theresa loves the auction business,” said Rusty Kiko, who presented Blocher the award. “She helped her dad, she helped me, and she has been instrumental in helping create structure for our business as we’ve grown. She has a lot of passion and is always willing to help.”

Blocher is a lifetime member of the Ohio Auctioneer’s Association and a member of the Stark Trumbull Area Realtors, Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce, Canton Chamber of Commerce, Minerva YMCA Board of Directors and Countywide YMCA Board of Trustees.

Family business. Blocher initially started her career as a real estate agent and grew into the auction business by helping her father and uncles at KIKO real estate auctions. She donates her auction services to many non-profits, including the YMCA and 4-H junior fair, as well as mentors young agents getting into the auction industry.

“I never wanted to see anybody fail,” she said. “If someone wanted to be in this industry, I wanted them to succeed, and I think that is what OAA is about. And I have great family support. You cannot do this business on your own.”

Blocher and her husband Tim live in Stark County and have two daughters, Kathryn Blocher Palleschi (Nick) and Raychel Blocher.

Blocher’s grandfather Russell T. Kiko was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986 and her father James R. Kiko was inducted in 2003. Also previously inducted from the company were Richard T. Kiko (1991), Lori Kiko (2013) and Russell T. Kiko Jr. (2020).

“Theresa has set herself apart as a full-service auctioneer and realtor who truly cares about her community and clients,” said KIKO Chief Executive Officer Dick Kiko, Jr. “She is very dedicated and uses her vast industry knowledge to be a trusted advisor and problem solver.”

Founded in 1945, KIKO is a 5th generation family-owned business with an experienced team of auctioneers and realtors who help clients reach their buying and selling goals with unparalleled advice, options, and service. KIKO specializes in premier properties, large tracts of land, commercial/industrial real estate, businesses and agricultural properties. Visit www.kikoauctions.com to learn more.