K&S Millwrights buys Hamilton Agri-Sales

BELOIT, Ohio — K&S Millwrights purchased Hamilton Agri-Sales, Johnstown, Ohio, effective Jan. 1. The new location will now be known as K&S Millwrights South and the original location in Beloit as the company’s North location.

Hamilton Agri-Sales provided service to the farming and grain handling area of east Columbus. It was founded by Gary Hamilton more than 30 years ago. He will continue to stay on staff, working in grain dryer sales and service.

Other than a name change, the South location customers shouldn’t expect much else to change.

“We plan to do all our own millwright work,” said Stacy Irwin, who owns K&S Millwrights along with her husband, Gary. “Previously they contracted the work, but other than that, they can expect the same quality service.”

The K&S Millwrights North location has been serving much of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and New York since the company began in 1978. They specialize in commercial and on-farm grain drying and storage facilities, including feed mills, soybean meal processing and dog food manufacturing.

The Irwins employ 18 people at the North location and plan to keep the three employees previously working for Hamilton Agri-Sales on board.

“Typically at the North location we do a lot of commercial work and for the South more farm work,” Irwin said. But, K&S is ready to expand their service area and take on new commercial and farm work.

Both locations will continue to offer Sukup, Sweet, Leeson and Hutchinson products.

“Follow up and customer satisfaction are the top priority of K&S,” said Irwin. “And, that is why this company will be such a great fit for the Johnstown area.”

You can find more about their products and services at www.ksmillwright.com or by phone; North, 330-823-8811; South, 740-967-8700.