Lake County Farm Bureau offers scholarships

JEFFERSON, Ohio – The Lake County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students pursuing a post-high school education and majoring in an agriculture-related field.

Applicant’s parent/legal guardian or themselves must be a resident of Lake County, a current Lake County Farm Bureau member at the time of application and payout. They must be a full-time enrollee of an accredited 2 or 4-year college, university or technical school. Applications must include two references, one of which must be a Farm Bureau member and must be majoring in an agriculture-related field with at least a 3.0 GPA. Eligibility and approval of applicants will be determined at the discretion of the Lake County Board of Trustees or their designee.

No handwritten forms will be accepted. The fillable form is available on our website: www.lakefb.org, by emailing lake@ofbf.org or by calling the Lake County Farm Bureau office at 440.426.2195.

Applications must be received or postmarked by April 1, 2020. They may be mailed to the office, faxed to 440.426.9103, emailed to lake@ofbf.org, or hand-delivered to the Lake County Farm Bureau office at 28 W. Jefferson Street, Jefferson, Ohio 44047.