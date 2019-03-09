Lake County Farm Bureau offers 2019 scholarships

ORWELL, Ohio — Lake County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students that have been admitted to a two- or four-year institution of higher learning.

Applicants must be a resident of Lake County and their parents/guardian or themselves must be a Lake County Farm Bureau member for a minimum of one year and paid upon receipt of grades in order for scholarship monies to be awarded. Applications must include three references, one of which must also be a Farm Bureau member. Students must prove enrollment or letter of admission, as well as be considered a full-time student. Applicants must be majoring in an agriculture-related field and must have a 3.0-grade point average.

Applications must be received or postmarked by April 1, 2019. No handwritten forms will be accepted. The fillable form is available on our website: www.lakefb.org, by emailing lake@ofbf.org, or by calling the Lake County Farm Bureau Office at 440-426-2195.