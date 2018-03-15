Lake County Farm Bureau scholarships

ORWELL, Ohio — Lake County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students who have been admitted to a two or four-year institution of higher learning. Applicants must be a resident of Lake County and their parents/guardian or themselves must be a Lake County Farm Bureau member for a minimum of one year.

Applications must include three references, one of which must also be a Farm Bureau member. Students must prove enrollment or letter of admission, as well as be considered a full-time student.

Applicants must be majoring in an agriculture-related field and must have a 3.0 GPA.

Applications must be received or postmarked by April 1, 2018. No handwritten forms will be accepted. The form is available on our website: www.lakefb.org, by emailing nefarmbu@fairpoint.net, or by calling the Lake County Farm Bureau Office at 440-426- 2195.