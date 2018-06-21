LandPro Equipment buys Elder Ag and Turf

By Susan Crowell / editor@farmanddairy.com

FALCONER, N.Y. — The John Deere dealership LandPro Equipment, headquartered in Falconer, N.Y., has purchased the three Elder Ag and Turf Equipment locations in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio from Elder Sales and Service, Inc.

In the deal, finalized June 20, LandPro acquired the Elder Ag retail locations in Stoneboro and Fairmount City, Pennsylvania, and East Palestine, Ohio.

The company was owned by Harry Elder Sr. and his wife, Roberta; their daughter, Joyce McCutcheon, and her husband, C.H.; and Harry M. Elder Jr. and his wife, Teresa.

Harry Elder Jr. and C.H. McCutcheon will remain in their roles as store managers.

“You’re basically ending a legacy, but the timing was just right — being on the leading edge, instead of the trailing edge,” said C.H. McCutcheon.

“We are joining with an excellent organization full of good people who truly care about the customer, and we’re looking forward to continuing that legacy.”

“We are excited to welcome Elder Ag and Turf to our LandPro family,” said Tracy Buck, LandPro Equipment president. “We’re joining similar values of hard work, dedication, and a commitment to customer service.”

Both McCutcheon and Buck said LandPro Equipment will bring increased buying power with John Deere and other vendors, and said customers will have access to a larger inventory of new and used equipment, such as self-propelled sprayers and harvesters that Elder’s didn’t have access to through Deere. McCutcheon said the increased buying power all across the parts and sales departments will “make us that much more competitive.”

About the companies

In 1952, Harry M. Elder Sr. started a Minneapolis Moline and Oliver Tractor dealership on the family farm. Elder Sales and Service grew into a three-generation, three-location business providing agricultural, commercial, and homeowner equipment, parts and service.

LandPro Equipment is an 11-store John Deere dealership with headquarters in Falconer, New York, and stores located throughout western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. It carries new and used lawn and garden, commercial, light industrial and agricultural equipment. The three Elder locations will increase their retail locations to 14.

For more information visit www.LandProEquipment.com.