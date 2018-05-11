Larry L. Palmer, 1935-2018

ROGERS, Ohio — Larry L. Palmer, 82, of Rogers, Ohio, died Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Salem West Healthcare Center after a brief illness.

Mr. Palmer was born in Painesville, Ohio, on May 26, 1935, the son of the late Walter and Leah Stone Palmer. He attended Riverside School Systems.

Mr. Palmer was a qualified farrier, learning the craft of horseshoeing when he was just seven years old. He had a passion for horses, and helped save hundreds of foundered horses from that disease.

He raised and showed Percherons, mules and donkeys, buying and selling horses, and training and showing draft horses with his wife for many years. He also made leather harnesses and other leather work. He was also a member of the Percheron Horse Society of America.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn “Lynn” Harrison Palmer, whom he married in 1965. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Stearns.

Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Hospice 7206 Market St. Youngstown, OH 44512. Friends and family may view the obituary and send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.