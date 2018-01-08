Lawrence Co. honors farms for conservation

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The Lawrence County Conservation District hosted its annual awards luncheon Jan. 4 at the First United Methodist Church in New Castle.

Cliff Wallace, the chairman of the board, recognized volunteers and landowners who have done exceptional work conserving the land of Lawrence County.

Wallace, joined the board of directors to finish the term of Robert Jackson, who passed away this year. He is a former agriculture instructor at Mohawk High School.

In addition to Wallace, the board added two new associate directors, Blaine Sturgeon of Perry Township and Layne Kind of Plain Grove Township.

Award winners

Four farms were honored for their conservation efforts.

Dennis and Betsy Musser, and Cassie and Nate Rassau of Den-Be Farms worked with the district to install a six-month liquid manure storage facility.

The storage will help the farm manage manure and reduce the potential for agricultural source pollution to reach waterways. The total cost of the project was $215,579. The Mussers did some of the work themselves and used a private engineer.

The district also recognized Bob Trotter of Trotacre Farms, who worked with the district on four projects this year. He put in an end wall for a bunk silo, built a heavy use area protection, installed an animal walkway and completed a stormwater management plan.

He plans to finish the project in the spring by installing rain gutters. The total cost of the projects was $96,375.

Charlotte Chapman of Burdock Hill Farms has been working on two projects with the district, the installation of an access road to a cement animal concentration area and a rain gutter system for all the outbuildings. The gutter system then pipes the water underground, discharging it away from the buildings.

Lastly, Doug and Karen Beatty, Beatty Dairy, were recognized for their work on installing storm water diversion and a new animal walkway, heavy use area protection and a milk house waste transfer system.

Volunteer Tim Sturgeon was also honored for his of service to the district, and Hickory Township was recognized for its work in installing a water mattress to eliminate flooding on a country road.

FFA demonstrations. In preparation for competing at Pennsylvania Farm Show, three FFA chapters practiced their demonstrations after the luncheon.

Laurel FFA demonstrated how to wire a light bulb to a switch; Mohawk FFA demonstrated how to make a tile table; and Wilmington FFA demonstrated how to make a deer feeder.

All three chapters will compete at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week.

