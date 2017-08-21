Lawrence County Fair livestock sale totals $238,000

The 2017 Lawrence County Fair market livestock sale was held Aug. 19. Here’s a list of the champions and their sale prices. You can also scroll down to see a slide show of the winners’ photos, or click on individual youth names to see a larger photo.

(Photos/Reported by Susan Crowell)

Aug. 19, 2017

Sale Total: $238,061.25

Total Lots: 286

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 37

Average: $ 2.08/pound with champions; $ 1.99/pound without

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Grayson Miller

Bid: $3.60/pound Weight: 1,356 pounds

Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Reserve champion: Wyatt Dean

Bid: $3.40/pound Weight: 1,386 pounds

Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Grand champion carcass: Gracie Enscoe

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 819 pounds

Buyer: Silver Spring Equine/Dr. Rob Kissick, Jim and Kara McGee

Reserve champion carcass: Angus Dean

Bid: $3.85/pound Weight: 888 pounds

Buyer: H.E. Book Trucking & Excavating, Travis and Katie Book Seed Sales

Champion middleweight steer: Katelynn Bennett

Champion lightweight steer: Ayla Chapman

Reserve champion middleweight steer: Angus Dean

Reserve champion lightweight steer: Romy Slick

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 124

Average: $ 3.12/pound with champions; $3.01/pound without

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Connor McCrumb

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 271 pounds

Buyer: Bobbi’s Transportation Services

Reserve champion: Elon Horchler

Bid: $6.50/pound Weight: 275 pounds

Buyer: The Crane Room Grille

Grand champion carcass: Kara Yannesse

Bid: $3.75/pound Weight: 204 pounds

Buyer: Howard & Son Meat Packing, DJ’s Smokehouse

Reserve champion carcass: Bayleigh Miller

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 194 pounds

Buyer: The Crane Room Grille

Champion light heavyweight: Wyatt Snyder

Champion middleweight: Meadow Whiting

Champion light/middleweight: Oriana Anthony

Champion lightweight: Samantha Van Kirk

Reserve champion light heavyweight: Brady Cooper

Reserve champion middleweight: Haley Pfaff

Reserve champion light middleweight: Logan King

Reserve champion lightweight: Katie McKee

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 11

Average: $10.65/lb. with champions; $7.46/lb. without

Grand champion: Devin Barger

Bid: $22/pound Weight: 15.81 pounds

Buyer: Mahle Chiropractic

Reserve champion: Kylee Barger

Bid: $21/pound Weight: 16.13 pounds

Buyer: Beatty Milk Hauling

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 55

Average: $4.46/pound with champions; $4.14/pound without

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Jonathen Sniezek

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 160 pounds

Buyer: The Crane Room Grill

Reserve champion: Connor McCrumb

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 138 pounds

Buyer: The Crane Room Grille

Grand champion carcass: Katelynn Bennett

Bid: $11/pound Weight: 58 pounds

Buyer: Headliner Show Pigs

Reserve champion carcass: Laini Dean

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 76 pounds

Buyer: CC Farms

Reserve champion heavyweight: Taylor Pfaff

Reserve champion middleweight: Meadow Whiting

Reserve champion lightweight: Ayla Chapman

(Listing of winners continues under photo gallery.)



GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 42

Average: $3.91/pound with champions; $3.63/pound without

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion market goat: Parker McCrumb

Bid: $9/pound Weight: 94 pounds

Buyer: Apple Grove Veterinary Clinic

Reserve champion: Parker McCrumb

Bid: $9/pound Weight: 84 pounds

Buyer: The New NW Sales Company, Headliner Show Pigs

Grand champion carcass: Ayla Chapman

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 50 pounds

Buyer: Bob Miller Remodeling and Construction

Reserve champion carcass: Tori Davis

Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 43 pounds

Buyer: ShuBrew, Beatty’s Country Market

Champion lightweight: Jordon Bell

Reserve champion heavyweight: Elon Horchler

Reserve champion middleweight: Paige Clyde

Reserve champion lightweight: Lydia Fair



MARKET CHICKENS

Number of Market Pens: 14

Average: $6.38/lb. with champions; $5.50/lb, without

Grand champion market goat: Jonah Haag

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 18.25 pounds

Buyer: Wilco Equipment Repair

Reserve champion: Alexis Brua

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 16.63 pounds

Buyer: Pace J Farm/the Benninghoff family, Daryl Musser Custom Planting, Erin Loccisino and Triple J Fabrication

Auctioneers and Ringmen:

Don Braham, Dylan Braham, Roger Croll, Mark Cunningham, Beth Hillmar, Duke Whiting

Fair Royalty: Queen Meadow Whiting