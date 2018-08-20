Lawrence County Fair market livestock sale totals $220,000

Katelynn Bennett sold her 277-pound grand champion market hog to the Crane Room Grille, represented by Valerie Measel, for $9 a pound. (Scroll down to see a slide show of the market livestock champions. You can also click on the exhibitor’s name to see the individual photo. This article will be updated with results from the cheese auction.) Aug. 18, 2018 Sale Total: $220,036.88 Total Lots: 286 STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 41
Average: $ 2.19/pound with champions; $1.50/pound with champions; $1.44/lb. without Number of Carcass Lots: 2 Grand champion: Bayleigh Miller Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 1,344 pounds Buyer: Beatty’s Country Market Reserve champion: Connor McCrumb Bid: $2.35/pound Weight: 1,341 pounds Buyer: 422 Landscape Supply Grand champion carcass: Shane Clark Bid: $2.40/pound Weight: 707 pounds Buyer: Cheryl and Phil Vanasco Reserve champion carcass: Gracie Enscoe Bid: $2.15/pound Weight: 697 pounds Buyer: Pizza Joe’s of Portersville
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 108
Average: $3.25/pound with champions; $3.15/pound without Number of Carcass Lots: 2 Grand champion: Katelynn Bennett Bid: $9/pound Weight: 277 pounds Buyer: Crane Room Grille Reserve champion: Connor McCrumb Bid: $9/pound Weight: 257 pounds Buyer: Crane Room Grille Grand champion carcass hog: Lydia Fair Bid: $4.75/pound Weight: 150 pounds Buyer: Mohawk Pizza Joe’s Reserve champion carcass: Tyler Allison Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 170 pounds Buyer: Pizza Joe’s of Portersville RABBITS
Number of Pens of Three: 10
Average: $10.29/lb. with champions Grand champion: Emma Hall Bid: $30/pound Weight: 12.21 pounds Buyer: Ryan Guidice Reserve champion: Henry Ochs Bid: $17.60/pound Weight: 13 pounds Buyer: Volant Stables LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 47
Average: $4.41/pound with champions; $4.28/pound without Number of Carcass Lots: 2 Grand champion: Allison Musser Bid: $8/pound Weight: 136 pounds Buyer: Howard & Sons Meat Packing, DJ’s Smokehouse Reserve champion: Elon Horchler Bid: $7/pound Weight: 130 pounds Buyer: Joe, Lynn and Jonathen Sniezek Grand champion carcass: Katelynn Bennett Bid: $6.75/pound Weight: 75 pounds Buyer: Don and Edy Hoye Reserve champion carcass: Wyatt Dean Bid: $7.50/pound Weight: 60 pounds Buyer: WilCo Equipment GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 32
Average: $4.81/pound with champions; $4.72/pound without Number of Carcass Lots: 2 Grand champion market goat: Adelynn Pfaff Bid: $7/pound Weight: 87 pounds Buyer: The New NW Sales Co. Reserve champion: Elon Horchler Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 84 pounds Buyer: Joe, Lynn and Jonathen Sniezek Grand champion carcass: Travis Stewart Bid: $10/pound Weight: 33 pounds Buyer: American Crop Insurance Reserve champion carcass: Alexis Hufnagel Bid: $8/pound Weight: 41 pounds Buyer: GWS Trucking POULTRY
Number of Pens of Three Chickens: 9
Average: $8.36/lb. with champions; $6.39/lb. without Grand champion: Kyle Allison Bid: $19/pound Weight: 19.45 pounds Buyer: Almar Enterprises Reserve champion: Jade Horter Bid: $7/pound Weight: 16.03 pounds Buyer: Mark Cunningham Auctioneers, Weekly Bargain Bulletin Auctioneers and Ringmen: Roger Croll, Mark Cunningham, Beth Hillmar, Mitchell Kerr, Duke Whiting
Lawrence reserve lambElon Horchler, represented in the sale ring by his sister Mattie, raised the reserve champion market lamb, weighing 130 pounds. The Sniezek family — Joe, Lynn and Jonathen — paid $7 a pound for the champion. < > < > 1 View Lawrence reserve lambElon Horchler, represented in the sale ring by his sister Mattie, raised the reserve champion market lamb, weighing 130 pounds. The Sniezek family — Joe, Lynn and Jonathen — paid $7 a pound for the champion. 2 View Lawrence reserve rabbitHenry Ochs’ reserve champion pen of rabbits, weighing 13 pounds, sold for $17.60 a pound to Volant Stables, represented by Rob Harding. 3 View Lawrence reserve steer carcassGracie Enscoe’s reserve champion steer carcass, weighing 697 pounds, sold for $2.15 a pound to Pizza Joe’s of Portersville, represented by Jason Peffer. 4 View Lawrence reserve steerConnor McCrumb sold his 1,341-pound reserve champion steer to 422 Landscape Supply, represented by Bob Buchowski, for $2.35 a pound. 5 View Lawrence sale crowd 6 View Lawrence grand chickensKyle Allison’s grand champion pen of meat chickens, weighing 19.45 pounds, sold for $19 a pound to Almar Enterprises, represented by Mariann Ritchie. 7 View Lawrence grand steer carcassShane Clark raised this year’s grand champion steer carcass, with a hanging weight of 707 pounds. It sold for $2.40 a pound to Phil and Cheryl Vanasco. 8 View Lawrence grand steerBayleigh Miller’s 1,344-pound grand champion market steer sold for $2.75 a pound to Beatty’s Country Market, represented by Doug Beatty. 9 View Lawrence grand-hog carcassThe Mohawk Pizza Joe’s, represented by Emily Allison, paid $4.75 a pound for the grand champion hog carcass weighing 150 pounds, raised by Lydia Fair. 10 View Lawrence reserve chickensThe reserve champion pen of chickens, weighing 16.031 pounds, sold for $7 a pound to Mark (not pictured) and Joy Beers, Weekly Bargain Bulletin, and Mark Cunningham Auctioneer, represented by Rodger Swogger. Jade Horter raised the champion pen. 11 View Lawrence reserve goat carcassAlexis Hufnagel raised the reserve champion goat carcass, weighing 41 pounds, which sold for $8 a pound to GWS Trucking, represented by Donna Stickle and her granddaughter Kenna Hufnagle. 12 View Lawrence reserve goatThe Sniezek family — Joe, Lynn and Jonathen — paid $5.50 a pound for Elon Horchler’s 84-pound reserve champion market goat. Representing Elon in the sale ring was his sister, Mattie. 13 View Lawrence reserve hog carcassTyler Allison’s 170-pound reserve champion market hog carcass sold for $3.50 a pound to Pizza Joe’s of Portersville, represented by Jason Peffer. 14 View Lawrence reserve hogCrane Room Grille, represented by Valerie Measel, paid $9 a pound for Connor McCrumb’s 257-pound reserve champion hog. 15 View Lawrence reserve lamb carcassWyatt Dean’s reserve champion lamb carcass, with a hanging weight of 60 pounds, sold for $7.50 a pound to WilCo Equipment, represented by Michelle Wilson. 16 View Lawrence grand lambAllison Musser sold her 136-pound grand champion lamb to Howard and Sons Meat Packing and DJ’s Smokehouse, represented by Nicole Howard. 17 View Lawrence grand rabbitEmma Hall raised the grand champion pen of meat rabbits, weighing 12.212 pounds, which sold for $30 a pound to Ryan Guidice. 18 View Lawrence grand hogKatelynn Bennett sold her 277-pound grand champion market hog to the Crane Room Grille, represented by Valerie Measel, for $9 a pound. 19 View Lawrence grand lamb carcassThe grand champion lamb carcass, raised by Katelynn Bennett, sold for $6.75 a pound to Don (pictured) and Edy Hoye. The hanging weight was 75 pounds. 20 View Lawrence grand goat carcassTravis Stewart’s 33-pound grand champion goat carcass sold for $10 a pound to American Crop Insurance, represented by Travis Book. 21 View Lawrence grand goatAdelynn Pfaff raised the 87-pound grand champion market goat, which sold for $7 a pound to the New NW Sales Co., represented by Ken Mezurek. STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
