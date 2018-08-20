Lawrence County Fair market livestock sale totals $220,000

Lawrence County grand champion hog
Katelynn Bennett sold her 277-pound grand champion market hog to the Crane Room Grille, represented by Valerie Measel, for $9 a pound.

Aug. 18, 2018
Sale Total:         $220,036.88
Total Lots:         286

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 41
Average: $ 2.19/pound with champions; $1.50/pound with champions; $1.44/lb. without
Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Bayleigh Miller
Bid: $2.75/pound             Weight: 1,344 pounds
Buyer: Beatty’s Country Market

Reserve champion: Connor McCrumb
Bid: $2.35/pound            Weight: 1,341 pounds
Buyer: 422 Landscape Supply

Grand champion carcass: Shane Clark
Bid: $2.40/pound             Weight: 707 pounds
Buyer: Cheryl and Phil Vanasco

Reserve champion carcass: Gracie Enscoe
Bid: $2.15/pound             Weight: 697 pounds
Buyer: Pizza Joe’s of Portersville

 

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 108
Average: $3.25/pound with champions; $3.15/pound without
Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Katelynn Bennett
Bid: $9/pound              Weight: 277 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Reserve champion: Connor McCrumb
Bid: $9/pound             Weight: 257 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Grand champion carcass hog: Lydia Fair
Bid: $4.75/pound             Weight: 150 pounds
Buyer: Mohawk Pizza Joe’s

Reserve champion carcass: Tyler Allison
Bid: $3.50/pound             Weight: 170 pounds
Buyer: Pizza Joe’s of Portersville

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 10
Average: $10.29/lb. with champions

Grand champion: Emma Hall
Bid: $30/pound             Weight: 12.21 pounds
Buyer: Ryan Guidice

Reserve champion: Henry Ochs
Bid: $17.60/pound             Weight: 13 pounds
Buyer: Volant Stables

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 47
Average: $4.41/pound with champions; $4.28/pound without
Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion: Allison Musser
Bid: $8/pound             Weight: 136 pounds
Buyer: Howard & Sons Meat Packing, DJ’s Smokehouse

Reserve champion: Elon Horchler
Bid: $7/pound             Weight: 130 pounds
Buyer: Joe, Lynn and Jonathen Sniezek

Grand champion carcass: Katelynn Bennett
Bid: $6.75/pound             Weight: 75 pounds
Buyer: Don and Edy Hoye

Reserve champion carcass: Wyatt Dean
Bid: $7.50/pound             Weight: 60 pounds
Buyer: WilCo Equipment

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 32
Average: $4.81/pound with champions; $4.72/pound without
Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Grand champion market goat: Adelynn Pfaff
Bid: $7/pound             Weight: 87 pounds
Buyer: The New NW Sales Co.

Reserve champion: Elon Horchler
Bid: $5.50/pound             Weight: 84 pounds
Buyer: Joe, Lynn and Jonathen Sniezek

Grand champion carcass: Travis Stewart
Bid: $10/pound             Weight: 33 pounds
Buyer: American Crop Insurance

Reserve champion carcass: Alexis Hufnagel
Bid: $8/pound         Weight: 41 pounds
Buyer: GWS Trucking

 

POULTRY

Number of Pens of Three Chickens: 9
Average: $8.36/lb. with champions; $6.39/lb. without

Grand champion: Kyle Allison
Bid: $19/pound            Weight: 19.45 pounds
Buyer: Almar Enterprises

Reserve champion: Jade Horter
Bid: $7/pound             Weight: 16.03 pounds
Buyer: Mark Cunningham Auctioneers, Weekly Bargain Bulletin

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Roger Croll, Mark Cunningham, Beth Hillmar, Mitchell Kerr, Duke Whiting

 

