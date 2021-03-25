Learn to cook a healthy Mediterranean meal

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — In the virtual cooking class, Let’s Cook at Home: Mediterranean, you’ll create and enjoy an authentic Mediterranean meal. This webinar will take place April 16 from noon to 1 p.m.

Prep instructions and videos will be sent out the weekend before the webinar to allow time to collect ingredients and set up for success. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-at-home-mediterranean. Closed captioning is available during this webinar.