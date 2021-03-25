Learn to cook a healthy Mediterranean meal

By -
0
8
olive oil, tomato, basil

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — In the virtual cooking class, Let’s Cook at Home: Mediterranean, you’ll create and enjoy an authentic Mediterranean meal. This webinar will take place April 16 from noon to 1 p.m.

Prep instructions and videos will be sent out the weekend before the webinar to allow time to collect ingredients and set up for success. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-at-home-mediterranean. Closed captioning is available during this webinar.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleRoundup of FFA news for March 25, 2021
Next articleName game
http://

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.