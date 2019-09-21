Lely North America announces the 2019 Future of Dairy Scholarship

Pella, Iowa — Lely North America is proud to present the Future of Dairy Scholarship Program for the fourth year. Five qualified students residing in either Canada or the United States are chosen annually to receive a one-year, $1,000 scholarship.

“Lely North America is excited to support the next generation of leaders to advance the dairy industry,” said Bellana Putz, Customer Sales Support Manager. “For the past three years, we have been impressed with the number and caliber of students who have applied for a scholarship, and we look forward to reviewing applications this year.”

To apply for the scholarship, students must be at least 18 years of age, enrolled at an accredited institution of higher education for the 2019-2020 academic year and participating in a program that can equip the student to contribute to the dairy industry. Students must also be current or former members of the 4-H or FFA organizations.

Entry requirements ask that students interested in applying submit the following items with their application:

An essay response to the following question (500 – 700 words): “How would you describe the short-term and long-term benefits of using robotics to a dairy producer and explain how an investment in robotics could benefit the dairy?” A 1- or 2-page personal resume depicting their previous leadership/organizational involvement. A letter of recommendation from their 4-H or FFA advisor/leader/youth coordinator. A letter of recommendation from an academic advisor.

Interested applicants can find the official rules and apply online by visiting www.lely.com/lnascholarship. Submissions will be accepted until October 31, 2019, at 11:59 PM CDT and winners will be notified on or before December 6, 2019. Winners will be publicly announced no later than December 20, 2019.

We invite you to learn more about Lely dairy industry innovations on Lely’s website, www.lely.com. Also, follow us on Lely’s Facebook page or Twitter. To watch videos featuring Lely’s products, visit http://www.youtube.com/lelydairylife.

About the Lely Group

Lely, founded in 1948, is working towards a long-term, enjoyable and profitable future in the agricultural sector. The company develops high-quality robots and data systems, which put the cow first, and are designed to improve animal welfare as well as the flexibility and productivity of dairy farms.

Lely has been a leader for more than 25 years in the worldwide sale and service of automated systems to successive generations of dairy farmers. Lely is continually inspiring its employees to offer customers innovative solutions, and act as trusted partners for long-term advice and support. The Lely Group, which employs some 1,200 people, has its head office in Maassluis and a worldwide network of dedicated Lely Center branches in more than 40 countries offering sales and tailored services. For more information, please visit www.lely.com.