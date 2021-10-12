Lely North America announces the 2021 Future of Dairy Scholarship

PELLA, Iowa — For the sixth year in a row, Lely North America is pleased to offer future dairy industry leaders the opportunity to apply for the Lely Future of Dairy Scholarship. Since its 2016 launch, this program has provided nearly $30,000 worth of support to students who are studying for careers in the dairy industry.

This year, the company is pleased to be awarding $1,500 scholarships to three outstanding students who are studying for careers in the dairy industry.

To apply for the scholarship, students must be at least 18 years of age and enrolled at an accredited institution of higher education for the 2021-2022 academic year in a program that can equip the student to contribute to the dairy industry. Students must also be current or former members of the 4-H or FFA organizations.

Students interested in applying must submit the following items with their application:

An essay response (500 – 700 words): “What is certain in the dairy industry during these uncertain times?” A 1- to 2-page personal resume depicting previous leadership/organizational experience. A letter of recommendation from a 4-H or FFA advisor/leader/youth coordinator. A letter of recommendation from an academic advisor. A form of endorsement from a North American Lely Center.

Interested applicants can find the official rules and apply online by visiting www.lely.com/scholarship2021. Submissions will be accepted until October 31, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Winners will be notified on or before December 1, 2021. Winners will be publicly announced no later than December 21, 2021.