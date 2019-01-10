Lely picks Future of Dairy Scholarship winners

Pella, Iowa — Lely North America is proud to announce the five winners chosen to receive a $1,000 scholarship to aid in their pursuit to build the future of the dairy industry.

This year’s recipients are: Courtney Krieger of The Ohio State University, Mary Hintz of the University of Mary Bismarck, Geneffer Sweatman of the Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, Brandon Strupp of the University of Wisconsin Madison, and Rachel O’Leary from the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine.

A high volume and very strong caliber of applicants made the judging process a hard one for the judges of Lely’s Future of Dairy Scholarship. Each applicant was asked to submit two letters of recommendation, a resume and an essay response to the question “how would you explain the effects of dairy automation?” The five recipients chosen had outstanding submissions that stood out among intense competition.

“In its third year, the number and caliber of students continue to grow and impress our panel of judges as they review applications to receive five, $1,000 Lely scholarships,” said Bellana Putz, Customer Sales Support Manager. “Lely is further energized by the next generation of leaders to support the dairy industry.”

To be eligible to win the scholarship, students have to be at least 18 years of age, enrolled at an accredited institution of higher education for the 2018-19 academic year and enrolled in a program that can equip the student to contribute to the dairy industry. Students must also have been current or previous members of the 4-H or FFA organizations.

