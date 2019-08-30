Letter: Legislators seem removed from agriculture

Editor,

I read your story regarding the meeting with Ag Sec. Perdue and the other legislators on Aug. 12. I also read with great interest the story about Maggie Curtis, the dairy farmer from Warren county talking about their farms’ struggles and the outdated method of pricing milk.

I’m thinking, “good for her.” Then I became disgusted because Sec. Perdue completely ignored answering her about milk prices! Further, he went on expounding a bunch of stuff that does nothing to improve agriculture income with fluffy words to make her feel good.

Also, the other legislators continued spewing a bunch of fluff to make it sound like agriculture is on its way to better income that is supposed to make you feel good. Look at the planting reports.

I firmly believe that we are first and second generation, in Washington, maybe more, removed from the farm and legislators have no idea or maybe don’t care about agriculture and how it affects this country and the economy.

Richard Hill

Medina, Ohio