Linesville Lighted Tractor Christmas Parade photo gallery

The little town of Linesville, located in northwestern Pennsylvania, hosted its annual lighted tractor parade Dec. 2. The event drew 52 entries and delighted an estimated crowd of 3,000 to 4,000 spectators. Lots of creativity in each of the entries, including the Tootsie Rolls that dropped out of the Gleaner combine auger. Enjoy some of the scenes from the parade in the slide show below.

(Photos by freelance photographer Megan Waddel.)

